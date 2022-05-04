CLEARFIELD – Personnel matters topped the Lawrence Township board of supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday night.

Following an executive session for personnel, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner motioned to terminate the township’s contract agreement with Roadmaster Ronald Woodling.

The motion was seconded by Supervisor Randy Powell, and subsequently approved by the board. No reason was cited for termination of the agreement.

On April 5, the supervisors approved the separation of Debra Finkbeiner as code/zoning enforcement officer, a position that remains unfilled.

Interviews are being scheduled for as early as next week. Interested applicants are encouraged to e-mail Township Secretary Barb Shaffner at bshaffner@lawrencepa.gov.

In other business Tuesday night, the police department warned residents of a scam that recently surfaced in the Clearfield area.

Unknown, out-of-area individuals were seen around some of the gas stations around Interstate 80 selling various jewelry items.

Some residents bought some pieces and when they took them to Zalno Jewelers for appraisal, the pieces reportedly were not 14-karat gold.

Police do believe that these individuals have moved on from the area, but residents are encouraged to contact police if they see any suspicious activity.

The supervisors also reported that the Rec Park was sprayed for ticks, and ensured residents that the spraying will be very effective.

The next meeting for the Lawrence Township Rec Park Board will be May 20, and members will discuss such projects as inclusive playground equipment and a possible barbecue pit area.

Candidate for State Representative Derek Walker addressed the supervisors with some of the issues he would like to address if he is elected.

He talked at length about changing the infrastructure so that area residents could have better access to the internet as well as boosting tourism and creating job opportunities by connecting more four-wheeler paths in the area.

Ruffner also requested the board call a workshop to review the zoning of Lawrence Township, which was seconded and approved. A date will be discussed and advertised at a future time.