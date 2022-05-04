HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday issued the following statement on the potential dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision to protect access to abortion:

“A decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade will not have an immediate impact on Pennsylvania or its current laws.

“Should this opinion become final, abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.

“I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women’s health care.

“Any decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an assault on the right to access safe, legal abortion services. Let’s be clear: the issue is not whether we believe in choice, but rather who is going to make that choice.

“I believe that should be the person who is most closely involved in making this difficult decision – not lawmakers and judges. And I believe that’s a right that applies to every person across this country.

“This draft opinion, if or when it becomes final, is a stunning, seismic reversal and will set back women’s and birthing people’s health care by decades. I am extremely concerned for women and birthing people in Pennsylvania and across this country.

“Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Although state legislators have attempted to dismantle this right, there are now multiple generations of Americans who have only lived in a country where abortion access is a right.

“However, for those of us who remember a time before the Roe v. Wade decision, we know this will have monumental, horrific consequences.

“Abortion bans lead to worse health outcomes for pregnant people and babies, increased rates of maternal mortality, and financial hardship that hurts families.

“The majority of Americans believe in the right to access abortion, and the implication that this right may be reversed is appalling. This is an attack on privacy, on bodily autonomy and on the right to health care – but more than that, it’s an attack on our future.”

Since taking office, Wolf has vetoed three different anti-abortion bills introduced by members of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.