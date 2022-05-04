DUBOIS – Perhaps, there are no more historical places than cemeteries. If examined closely they can relate a community’s history.

With that in mind and DuBois celebrating its 150th anniversary, the DuBois Area Historical Society scheduled its 13th Spring Walk at historic Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, leaving at 10:30 a.m. from the cemetery’s administrative building. The program is free and open to all. Those attending are reminded not to park their vehicles on any grass.

The land now occupied by Morningside Cemetery is historic in its own right. It is the piece of property purchased by DuBois’ first permanent residents the George Shaffer family. Shaffer, himself, was the first to be buried on the property.

Following Shaffer’s death, the land passed through several owners including a parcel to John E. DuBois. In 1924, John E. and Willie Gamble DuBois deeded 62.745 acres of land for the creation of Morningside Cemetery.

Between 1924 and 1972, additional land was acquired bringing the cemetery to its current size of 188.57 acres.

The first burial, other than the Shaffer family, came in 1925. The Veteran’s Circle, dedicated to soldiers, sailors and nurses who served their country was dedicated soon after the cemetery was established with the DuBois American Legion conducting Memorial Day services beginning in 1926.

The tour will visit the Veteran’s Circle along with the resting spots of many people prominent to the history of DuBois in the last 150 years.

The walk, cover approximately a mile, and will last about an hour and follow the paved roads of the cemetery.

For those interested, the society will have DuBois 150th anniversary T-shirts and hats available for $20 each.

The DuBois Area Historical Society will host a “Dining for a Cause” day at Buck’s Pizza in DuBois on May 16 and 17, all day. A voucher is required and may be printed at duboishs.com.