WILLIAMSBURG — The second half of the season began for the Curwensville Golden Tide with a road trip on Tuesday afternoon. Cloudy skies welcomed them for a return contest against the Williamsburg Pirates, the same team the Tide started the season with to get their first win on the year.

There was no need for a rally like the Tide had one day earlier, as Curwensville jumped out to an early lead and never yielded. Jayson Rowles pitched the entire game and saw his teammates pull off a 9-4 triumph, their ninth consecutive win on the year.

The Tide struck first in the second inning as they loaded the bases with Pirates pitcher Dylan Shawver only having one out on the board. Chris Fegert then took the second pitch right up the line for an RBI-single to plate Ayden Sutika for the opening run. Jake Mullins got his first RBI of the afternoon when he reached on an error by third baseman Colten Wagner, bringing Tyler Lee into home. The final run came when Thad Butler connected on a sacrifice fly, just far enough for Logan Kunkle to tag up and reach home. The 3-0 lead for Curwensville held until the fourth, where they added two more runs.

After both Fegert and Mullins got on base with consecutive singles, Butler blasted a 2-1 pitch to left field for an RBI-single. Three batters later, Rowles added to his own cause with a sacrifice fly to bring Butler home, making it 5-0.

Curwensville added in another four runs one inning later, starting with a two-RBI single to left field by Mullins. At that point, with one out on the board, Williamsburg pulled Shawver and made some lineup changes. Shawver lasted 4.1 innings, didn’t manage one strikeout, and gave up seven runs, getting tagged with the loss.

The pitching change did not do much as Curwensville added two more on a fielding error to make it 9-0.

Williamsburg finally got on the board in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a pair of RBI-singles by Lambert Palmer and Dylan Hartman. Those would be the first runs given up by Rowles all game, but his performance on the afternoon saw him go the complete game, striking out four, and only walking one.

In the final inning, the Pirates got a pair of runs to start a rally on a two-RBI single by Luke Uplinger, but a fly out and a fielder’s choice would close out the afternoon, as Curwensville improved to 10-1 on the season.

The Tide are back in action on the road Thursday when they once again face the Blue Devils of Bellwood-Antis, whom they beat on Monday in come-from-behind fashion, 5-4. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 030 240 0 – 9 15 3

Williamsburg 000 020 2 – 4 9 2

Curwensville – 9

Jake Mullins-SS 5133, Thad Butler-LF 2212, Shane Sunderlin-1B 5020, Spencer Hoover-C 2002, Jayson Rowles-P 4001, Ayden Sutika-3B 4120, Danny McGarry-CR 0000, Tyler Lee-2B 4220, Logan Kunkle-RF 4210, Chris Fegert-CF 4141. TOTALS 34 9 15 9.

Williamsburg – 4

Dylan Shawver-P/SS 4000, Rowan Gorsuch-2B/1B 4220, Lambert Palmer-SS/P 4121, Dylan Hartman-1B/P 4011, Luke Uplinger-1B/3B 4022, Liam McGregor-CF 3000, Alex Brantner-C 3000, Colten Wagner-3B/2B 1000, Caymen Hughes-LF 3010, Caydence Hughes-RF 2110. TOTALS 32 4 9 4.

LOB: 14/9

E: Sutika-2, Lee/Shawver, Wagner

ROE: Hoover, Mullins/Cayd. Hughes, Shawver

SF: Rowles, Butler

SAC: McGregor

FC: Rowles, Sunderlin/Gorsuch, Brantner-2, Shawver

HBP: Hoover, Butler

SB: Mullins/Shawver

CS: Rowles

PITCHING

Curwensville: Rowles-7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.

Williamsburg: Shawver-4.1 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Palmer-1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB; Hartman-1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB.

W-Rowles

L-Shawver