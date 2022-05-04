CLEARFIELD – The Lady Bison got back on track with a 9-3 victory over Hollidaysburg to pick up a season sweep over the Lady Tigers.



A four-hit game for Lauren Ressler led the way as she raised her average to an impressive .478 for the season. Ruby Singleton and Emma Hipps also recorded multi-hit games as the one, two hitters combined for four hits, four runs, and three runs batted in.



Olivia Bender also went deep for the Lady Bison, her seventh of the season. Alexis Bumbarger and Alexis Cole also found their way into the hit column for Clearfield, with one hit each.



Abigail Steiner and Olivia Vincent led the Hollidaysburg offense as the duo combined for four of the team’s six hits for the game.



Scoreless after two and a half innings, Ruby Singleton found her way on-base in the bottom of the third with one-out. After a fly-out, Singleton stole second and eventually scored on a two-out double by Lauren Ressler to plate the game’s first run.



The fourth inning appeared to have nothing doing after two quick outs, but the Lady Bison would kick-start a seven-run inning all with two outs to open up the game to 8-0.



Kylee Hertlein kept the inning alive with a walk and advanced to second on the base-knock from Bumbarger. Cole came through with an RBI-single next to score Hertlein and extend the lead to two.



Singleton was up next and came through with a base-hit that plated Bumbarger and Cole to make it a 4-0 lead. Hipps then helped her own cause with an RBI double to extend the lead to 5-0 in favor of the home squad. Ressler was due up next and connected on a single to left to plate Hipps to make it a 6-0 lead for the Lady Bison.



Olivia Bender came through next with a two-run jack to center to cap off a seven run inning and give the Lady Bison an 8-0 advantage through four innings.



While Hollidaysburg would plate two runs in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth, Clearfield got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth with another two-out rally. Hipps belted a double to center and was quickly replaced on second by Ressler, who came through with an RBI single that would eventually allow her to advance to second on the throw. At 9-3, Clearfield held a comfortable lead going into the final half-inning.



Hipps picked up two more of 14 total punch-outs in the top of the seventh to pick up win number 10 of the season and help Clearfield pick up win number 11 overall. The 11-1 Lady Bison will be back in action Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. as they host Bellefonte. Clearfield won the previous matchup back on April 12 in a narrow 4-3 win.

Lauren Ressler went 4-4 with three RBIs and a double in the win Tuesday

HOLLIDAYSBURG – 3



Madison Alexey (P/1B) 3000, Kyla Hatch (1B) 0000, Brianna Dawson (SS) 3000, Olivia Vincent (3B/CF) 3120, Sydney Shay (C) 3000, Abigail Steiner (2B) 3121, Rachel Musselman (1B), Maria Malone (P) 3110, Alexis Peacock (RF/3B) 3010, Olivia Knab (LF) 3000. TOTALS 27 3 6 1.



Batting



TB: Alexis Peacock, Abigail Steiner 2, Olivia Vincent 2, Maria Malone

RBI: Abigail Steiner

SB: Alexis Peacock



Fielding



E: Olivia Vincent

CLEARFIELD – 9

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4222 Emma Hipps (P) 4221, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4143 Olivia Bender (C) 4112, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3000, Alexis Benton (RF) 3000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2100, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3110, Alexis Cole (LF) 3111, Anna Twigg (DP) 0000. TOTALS 30 9 11 9.



Batting



2B: Emma Hipps 2, Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton

HR: Olivia Bender

TB: Olivia Bender 4, Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, Emma Hipps 4, Lauren Ressler 5, Ruby Singleton 3

RBI: Olivia Bender 2, Alexis Cole, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler 3, Ruby Singleton 2

ROE: Emma Hipps

SB: Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton



Fielding



E: Anna Twigg

Hollidaysburg 0 0 0 0 2 1 0.

Clearfield 0 0 1 7 0 1 x.

Pitching

Clearfield

Emma Hipps 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 K.

Hollidaysburg



Madison Elexey 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, K, HR.

Maria Malone 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

W – Emma Hipps (10-1). L – Madison Elexey