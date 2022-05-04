Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to welcome Clearfield Emergency Medical Services into its health system.

This new affiliation will benefit northwestern/central Pennsylvania communities by providing patients with an expanded continuum of care.

“It is an exciting time for Penn Highlands Healthcare because this partnership allows us to offer the communities we serve with a more comprehensive level of service,” said Steven M. Fontaine, chief executive officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“Clearfield EMS marks our first affiliation with a major medical transport service. The addition of an EMS service puts patients in the immediate care of our highly skilled medical teams before they even reach our Emergency Departments.”

Tim Lumadue, executive director of Clearfield EMS shares Fontaine’s views “This is a great partnership for us and I think it will present the opportunity to offer new services in the area,” he said.

About Clearfield EMS

Clearfield EMS provides emergency and non-emergency medical transport services for patients in Clearfield County.

The company maintains and operates five advanced-life-support ambulances — two of which are staffed 24/7 with a third staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight.

All units are staffed with a paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician. Clearfield EMS has 30 employees and responded to more than 4,600 requests for service last year.

About Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone – that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 6,651 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 39 counties in northwestern/central and southwestern Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds.

The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.