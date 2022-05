A memorial service for Toni (Sherkosky) Buchnoff will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating. Toni was the daughter of the late and William & Frances (Federici) Sherkosky. She is survived by her three children; Maryanne Ackerman, Christie Martell, Thomas Buchnoff and her three […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/toni-sherkosky-buchnoff/