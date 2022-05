Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88 of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health. Born January 15, 1934, in Elmo, Clarion County, she was the youngest daughter of John and Anna Kropp Etzel. She was a 1951 graduate of White Memorial School in Knox where […]

