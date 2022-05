Marian E. Lundberg, daughter of Cecil and Evelyn Bishop, passed away in her home in Ft. Lauderdale, April 28, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born in Falls Creek, PA and moved to Ft. Lauderdale with her husband, Dr. Raymond Lundberg, when he graduated from veterinary school. There he started a very successful practice and they added on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marian-e-lundberg/