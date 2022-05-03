HOUTZDALE – Curwensville softball snapped a four-game skid Monday afternoon with an impressive 12-0 road victory over Moshannon Valley (3-5). The win helps Curwensville get back to .500 (5-5) and makes it a season sweep for the Lady Tide over their Moshannon Valley League counterparts.



The Lady Tide scored four runs in each of the first, third, and fifth innings to run away with the game in just five innings. Three-hit games from Mackenzie Wall and Teagan Harzinski in the middle of the lineup proved to be a difference maker as the duo scored two runs each, while Wall drove in two more of her own. Wall is hitting an astonishing .571 for the season, pacing the Lady Tide to this point in 2022.



Leadoff batter, Taylor Luzier, recorded a multi-hit game of her own while scoring two runs and driving home two more. Luzier continues to swing a hot bat as she sports a .417 batting average. Natalie Wischuck, Rylee Wiggins, and Shyanne Rudy each found their way into the hit column with one each. Rudy currently sports the second highest batting average on the team, hitting .448 for the season with 13 hits.

The base-hits for Moshannon Valley came from Makenzie Daniels and Tessa Martin, but otherwise, Joslynne Freyer was lights out with no walks and nine strikeouts to pick up her fifth win of the season.



The Lady Tide will look to get back over .500 Tuesday, May 3, as they return home for a showdown against Williamsburg. The game will be the second of the season between the two clubs, with Williamsburg picking up the win in the meeting earlier in the season, 7-4, back on April 5. Tuesday evening’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m as the Lady Tide go for a season split.



CURWENSVILLE – 12



Taylor Luzier (CF) 3222, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4000, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 4111 Mackenzie Wall (3B) 4232, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4230, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 2111, Addison Butler (C) 2001, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 3112. TOTALS 28 12 11 10.



Batting



2B: Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall, Rylee Wiggins

3B: Taylor Luzier

TB: Teagan Harzinski 3, Taylor Luzier 5, Shyanne Rudy 2, MacKenzie Wall 4, Rylee Wiggins 2, Natalie Wischuck

RBI: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler, Taylor Luzier 2, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall 2, Rylee Wiggins 2, Natalie Wischuck

SAC: Addison Butler

ROE: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2

FC: Addison Butler

MOSHANNON VALLEY – 0



Abby Gilson (SS) 2000, Jaley Agaus (LF) 2010, Makenzie Daniels (3B) 2010, Madeline Gresh (1B) 2000 Madison McCoy (P) 1100 Regan Domanick (2B) 2000 Tessa Martin (C) 2010, Kate Fox (RF) 2000, Justise Hertlein (2B), 1000, TOTALS 17 0 2 0.



Fielding



E: R Domanick 3



Score by Inning



Curwensvile 4 0 4 0 4 x x.

Moshannon Valley 0 0 0 0 0 x x.

Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer



5 IP, 2 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.



Moshannon Valley



Madison McCoy 5 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (5-5). L – Madison McCoy.