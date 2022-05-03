DuBois- The DuBois Kiwanis Club, DuBois Area Jaycees, Rotary Club of DuBois, and DuBois Lions Club recently partnered with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce to host a collective Food Drive and build up the supply at the DuBois Area Food Pantry.

The clubs were able to collect four carts full of donations, plus met with members of the community to share each of their organizations’ missions.

Pictured left to right: Gary Bogle (DuBois Area Food Pantry), Amy Fatula (DuBois Lions Club), Jodi August (Greater DuBois Chamber), Tom Rubritz (DuBois Kiwanis Club), Kyle Kunes (DuBois Area Jaycees), and Jan Sparks (Rotary of DuBois).