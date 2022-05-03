Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to West Locust Street for a reported disturbance. Police arrived and discovered that no altercation had taken place.
- Police reported that a registration plate was located and turned into police. Police were able to locate the owner and return the property.
- Police responded to complaint along East Seventh Street, where a wood burner was producing smoke and blowing it into a neighbor’s residence. Officers were able to handle the situation on-scene.
- Police responded to Cemetery Road for a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Police were able to assist in getting the vehicle off the roadway.
- Police responded to the Weaver Street area, where juveniles were reportedly throwing items at vehicles. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate anyone.
- Police were called to Turnpike Avenue, where a female was reportedly refusing to leave a residence. Police were cancelled while en route as the female had left.
- Police responded to Reed Street for a noise complaint. Officers arrived on-scene and did not locate anything.
- Police assisted EMS and the Fire Department with a medical emergency along Leavy Avenue.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of criminal mischief April 18 at Lawrence Park Village. During the incident, a male was allegedly observed damaging a lock on the victim’s mailbox. He was subsequently identified and cited through the district court.
- Police reported a DUI crash occurred Feb. 13 in the area of Fire Tower and Neeper roads. According to police, a vehicle was abandoned and blocked the roadway. Further investigation revealed the driver had crashed into a tree, causing severe vehicle damage. Reportedly, they were also found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was then taken to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of a burglary/theft April 15 on Powell Avenue in Hyde. During the incident, a former employee allegedly took equipment from a job site. Charges were filed through the district court.