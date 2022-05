Damien Silverstein, 47 of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday April 29, 2022, unexpectedly at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born September 20, 1974 to the late Robert Silverstein and Angel Simpson in Los Angeles California. He is survived by his spouse of 16 years, Ashley Minster, a daughter Chloe Emma Silverstein and a son Lucas Mason Silverstein, all of Punxsutawney, […]

