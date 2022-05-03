CURWENSVILLE – Two days, two games, two wins. The Curwensville Lady Tide softball program picked up their second straight win with a 4-0 home win over visiting Williamsburg. The win avenged an earlier season loss and made the 2022 series between the two clubs a split. Curwensville is now back over .500 with a 6-5 mark.



Curwensville ace Joslynne Freyer picked up her second consecutive shutout win, tossing seven scoreless innings and striking out 11 Williamsburg batters. She also led the team in the hit column with three hits for the game, while teammate Teagan Harzinski also recorded a multi-hit game with two hits of her own.



After a scoreless two and a half innings, the Lady Tide broke through for a two run bottom of the third. Taylor Luzier started the inning with a base-hit to right and was followed by Freyer who singled as well to put runners on the corners to begin the inning.



Luzier scored on a passed ball to make it a 1-0 lead for the home team. Kaylie Shaw, who ran for Freyer, advanced to second on the same passed ball, with her eventually moving over to third when Shyanne Rudy got the job done and moved her over to third-base on a flyout. Mackenzie Wall next flew out to center field, which allowed Shaw to tag and score on a sac-fly to extend the lead to 2-0.



After a scoreless fourth, Curwensville added more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. The rally saw Freyer single to center and Shaw take her place on the base paths once again. After the second out of the inning, Shaw moved up to second on a passed ball during the next at-bat to get herself in scoring position. Wall came through with an RBI double that allowed Shaw to score her second run of the game to make it a 3-0 game.



Harzinski followed up Wall with a single to center that allowed Wall to come around and score to score the game’s last run and make it a 4-0 lead for the Lady Tide.



Freyer continued to cruise in the circle, fanning three batters between the sixth and seventh innings to pick up her sixth win of the season and shut the door on any would be come back attempt.



The win sees Curwensville improve to 2-0 this week, with their next game slated for Thursday, May 5 as they host Bellwood-Antis at 4:30 p.m

WILLIAMSBURG – 0

Kaelyn Calderwood (P/SS) 3000, Kara Lansberry (SS/P) 1000, Ashley Brubaker (3B) 3000, Kendel Norris (RF) 3010, Morgan Webb (C) 3000, Laney Prough (1B) 3000, Krista Simpson (2B) 3000, Macenzie Calderwood (CF) 2000, Eleanor Brubaker (LF) 1000, Billie Harnish (LF) 1110. TOTALS 23 0 2 0.

2B: B Harnish

TB: K Norris, B Harnish 2

ROE: A Brusaker, L Prough

HBP: K Lansberry

CURWENSVILLE – 4

Taylor Luzier (CF) 3110, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3030, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 3000, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 2112, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3021, Maddie Butler (RF) 3000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 3010, Addison Butler (C) 3010, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 3000, Kaylie Shaw (DP) 0200. TOTALS 26 4 9 3.



Batting



2B: MacKenzie Wall

TB: Addison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski 2, Taylor Luzier, MacKenzie Wall 2, Natalie Wischuck

RBI: Teagan Harzinski, MacKenzie Wall 2

SF: MacKenzie Wall

SB: Natalie Wischuck



Fielding



E: Shyanne Rudy, Natalie Wischuck

Score by Inning



Williamsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Curwensvile 0 0 2 0 2 0 x.

Pitching



Curwensville



Joslynne Freyer 7 IP, 2 H 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.



Moshannon Valley



Kaelyn Calderwood 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Kara Lansberry 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (6-5). L – Kaelyn Calderwood.