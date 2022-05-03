The Clearfield Co. Republican Committee held its annual Lincoln Dinner on Thursday, April 28th at Moena Restaurant.

A large crowd was on hand to welcome Republican elected officials and candidates.

Shown are Clearfield County Controller Rob Edwards; Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder; PA State Representative Mike Armanini (75th); Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse; Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner; Candidate for PA State Representative 73rd Dallas Kephart; Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers; Clearfield County Commissioner and Candidate for PA State Representative 73rd John Sobel; PA State Senator (35) Wayne Langerholc; PA State Senator (25) Cris Dush; Candidate for PA State Representative 73rd Derek Walker; and Clearfield County Republican committee Chairperson Arleen Multhauf.