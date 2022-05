C. David Deabenderfer, 83, of Indiana and Ocala, Fla., died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The son of Cameron M. and Kathia E. Deabenderfer, he was born Jan. 24, 1939. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Sandra J. Miller, who died in 1989. In 1997, David married his second wife, Linda Drummond Heydrich. A resident of […]

