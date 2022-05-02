Lawrence Twp.

On Jan. 30, officers found a vehicle in a field in the area of Mt. Zion Road that had been burned beyond recognition. Throughout the course of investigation, it was determined that Thomas H. Peters, 36, had been under the influence of Methamphetamine while driving the vehicle when it left the roadway and caught on fire. Peters failed to report the situation and went to a business along Martin St. Ext. where he stole a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria, which he proceeded to get stuck on 100 4th Calvary Rd. While attempting to free the vehicle he sustained injuries to his hands. Over the course of the next several months police received several report of Peters stealing motor vehicles. He was eventually taken into custody and housed in the CCJ. Charges have been filed.

Police responded to a three vehicle collision on the Clearfield-Shawville Hwy. at the intersection of Industrial Park Rd. One vehicle sustained major damages. No injuries were reported.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a noise complaint at a W Locust St. residence. Police arrived and located a male who was making unreasonable noise. The male was warned of his actions.

Police responded to a vehicle accident on Vanvalzah Ave. near E. Locust St. The accident was the result of a motorist attempting to pass a delivery truck that was stopped delivering a package. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

Police responded to a report of a disorderly juvenile who had left her parent’s residence. Police arrived, deescalated the juvenile, and assisted her with transportation to a family members residence.

Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Cemetery Rd. Police arrived and assisted with removing the vehicle from the roadway.

Police responded to a noise complaint at an E. Market St. residence. Police made contact with the individual who agreed to turn his music down.