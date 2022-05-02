On Saturday, April 30, approximately 30 volunteers collected more than 300 pounds of garbage during the Clearfield Community Clean-up Day.

Mayor Mason Strouse partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to help bring the Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign to Clearfield Borough.

Special thanks is shared with those who volunteered, PennDOT who provided supplies, and the Clearfield Presbyterian Church for refreshments.

Mayor Strouse would also like to thank the Clearfield Borough Street Department and members of the community who help keep the parks clean on a daily basis for the community to enjoy.