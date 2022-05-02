TYRONE – The Tyrone Lady Eagles’ three-run first inning was the start they needed to down the previously undefeated Clearfield Lady Bison in Mountain League action Monday evening, as Tyrone earned a season split with Clearfield with an 8-3 win.



Having previously defeated Tyrone 5-0 early in the season, Tyrone was determined to not let it happen again. The bats were ready this time around, with the Lady Eagles collecting eight runs on eight hits.



The Lady Bison collected seven hits, but Clearfield couldn’t quite manufacture the runs their counterparts from Tyrone could in this one.



For Clearfield, Lauren Ressler and Olivia Bender each recorded two-hit games in the loss, while teammates Ruby Singleton, Alexis Bumbarger, and Alexis Cole each found the hit column once in the game.



Clearfield falls to 10-1 on the season, while Tyrone improves their record to 5-3 for 2022. The Lady Bison will not have to wait long to get back on track as they host another Mountain League showdown with Hollidaysburg Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.



Clearfield previously defeated them back on Tuesday, April 26 by a 5-1 final score. A win for Clearfield would make it a season sweep over the Lady Tigers.

CLEARFIELD – 5

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4010, Emma Hipps (P) 3000, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4120 Olivia Bender (C) 3121, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4000, Alexis Benton (RF) 2000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2000, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3010, Alexis Cole (DP) 2110, Anna Twigg (FLEX/LF) 0000. TOTALS 27 3 7 2.



Batting



2B: Olivia Bender

TB: Olivia Bender 3, Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, Lauren Ressler 2, Ruby Singleton

RBI: Olivia Bender, Kylee Hertlein

SAC: Alexis Cole

FC: Emma Hipps

HBP: Olivia Bender, Alexis Benton



Fielding



E: Alaina Fedder



TYRONE – 8

B. Pearson (C) 3010, K. Brodzina (2B) 4000, M. Brodzina (SS) 3420, M. Tuskovich (1B) 1200, A. Beeman (LF) 3123, S. Shaw (3B) 3012, T. Tuskovich (CF) 3013, M. Lingenfelter (RF) 3000, M. Rockwell (P) 3110. TOTALS 26 8 8 8.

Batting

TB: B Pearson, M Brodzina 2, A Beeman 2, T Tuskovich, S Shaw, M Rockwell

RBI: A Beeman 3, T Tuskovich 3, S Shaw 2

HBP: B Pearson, M Tuskovich 2

SB: B Pearson, M Brodzina 3, M Rockwell



Score by Inning



Clearfield 0 0 0 2 0 0 1.

Tyrone 3 0 2 0 1 2 x.

Pitching

Clearfield

Emma Hipps



6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.

Tyrone



M. Rockwell 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.



W – M. Rockwell. L – Emma Hipps (10-1).