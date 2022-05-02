The Coat & Sneaker Closet at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S Second St, Clearfield, will be open this Saturday, May 7th as well as Saturday, May 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Both parent and child must be present. Children 6 months to 3 years are eligible for a free new pair of shoes every three months. Children ages 4 to 18 are eligible every 6 months.

Gently used coats and shoes will be available for adults. For more information, you may contact the church office at 814-765-9222.