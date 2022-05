Marcie D. Brubaker, Age 38 of DuBois, PA died Friday, April 29, 2022 at her home. Born on March 5, 1984 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of Randy E. Schmidt & his wife Donna and Anita L. (Wruble) Heffner & her husband Mike. Her parent and step parents survive. On September 20, 2014, she married Barry W. Brubaker. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marcie-d-brubaker/