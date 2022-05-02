Dear Editor,



My father, John Sobel, is running for State Representative of the 73rd District. From an early age, I learned from his humble demeanor that the most strategic in the room is never pretentious or boastful.

My dad knows that energy independence and education are Pennsylvania’s future. These issues are entirely personal to me; I’m an educator and my husband is the director of a company in the PA oil & gas industry. We know that he will do the best job to fight for legislation that benefits us all in these crucial areas.



I was proud but not surprised to learn that he is being recommended for office by Firearm Owners Against Crime after a background check and interview. FOAC knows that he will defend the constitution with honor. Our right to protect ourselves won’t be infringed with my father in office.



I know the importance of availability from his example, hearing him on the phone as he gave advice or was a listening ear to hundreds of constituents over the years well after hours. While anyone can say they will be available, my dad has always been. After a potential tax increase was recently recommended to the commissioners, my dad listened to the public and voted against it.



This man has been working tirelessly and getting things done from humble beginnings for decades. He knows what Harrisburg needs. It is imperative that we have him as a leader and voice in the capitol.



Respectfully,

Johnna Sobel Pyne

Penfield