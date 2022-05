These light and delicious muffins go well with homemade chili! Ingredients 1 – 8-1/2 oz. package cornbread/muffin mix 1 – 9 oz. package yellow cake mix 2 eggs 1/2 cup 2% milk 1/3 cup water 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 – 4 oz. can of chopped green chilies, drained 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided Directions ~In a large bowl, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-spicy-corn-muffins/