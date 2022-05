Gene Jesse Martz, 76, of Mayport (Ringgold), died on Friday morning, April 29, 2022, as the result of a horse-riding accident. Born on November 12, 1945, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Frank W. and Geraldine A. (Burns) Martz. Gene was married on February 14, 1997, to Janice H. (Shreckengost) Martz and she preceded him in death […]

