Donna J. Rafferty, age 90 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born February 28, 1932 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester W. & Myrtle W. (Spencer) Rafferty. Donna retired after over 40 years of service as a flight attendant. After a brief career in banking, she began working […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donna-j-rafferty/