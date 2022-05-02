ALTOONA – A two-run walk-off home run earlier in the week is hard to top, but the Lady Bison may have done so with two big wins on Saturday to take home gold in the Portage Spring Classic Tournament. A six inning, 11-0 win over reigning District 6 champion, Glendale, set up a matchup between the Lady Bison and Central Cambria, a game the Lady Bison would win 13-2 in just five innings.



24 runs in 11 innings shows just how hot the bats were on Saturday for Clearfield, and just two runs surrendered between the two games show just how dominant the pitching was as well. Emma Hipps and Olivia Bender each brought home wins for the Lady Bison, as Hipps improved to 9-0, with Bender picking up her first win of the season in the championship game.



Ruby Singleton led the offense in the opening round win over Glendale, recording a multi-hit game and scoring three runs. Hipps, Ressler, Olivia Bender, Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein, and Alexis Bumbarger also found their way into the hit column with one hit each.



For Ressler, she finished the game with five RBIs as she went deep for a grand slam in the top of the sixth. Olivia Bender would homer in the very next at-bat, making the sixth inning a seven run inning for the Lady Bison, as they saw their lead go from 4-0 to 11-0, quickly.



Hipps shut the door on any comeback attempt as she showed poise in the circle with 12 more punch-outs for her ninth win of the campaign.



There was little time to be satisfied with the win, as Central Cambria stood in their way from claiming win number 11 in a row and the bragging rights of being tournament champions.



The offense kept on producing, scoring two runs in the first, three in the second, and four each in the next two innings, which immensely pressured Central Cambria to keep up with their hot bats.



Home runs from Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler, and Ruby Singleton in the championship game showed how locked in the team was at the dish in their second game of the day. Singelton recorded three more hits in the win, with teammates Hipps, Ressler, Bender, Fedder, and Alexis Benton each recording two hits. Alexis Cole also found her way into the hit column with a base-knock of her own.



Hipps led the way in terms of driving in runs with five RBIs. Ressler drove in three more, making it eight for her over two games. Singleton and Bender each drove in two, while Cole knocked in a run as well.



Despite some control issues and some rust, Olivia Bender had plenty of run support and fought hard in the circle to pick up the win and provide ace Hipps with some rest that she deserved from the way she has started her senior year.



In just four and a half innings, Clearfield had scored 13 runs to Central Cambria’s two, making it for a quick title game and leading to the Lady Bison being crowned tournament champions.



While it is a reason to celebrate, this ball club has bigger aspirations in mind this season, as they will look to strive to reach more goals during their promising season. The Lady Bison will look to make it 12 straight wins as they are back in action with a Mountain League road test against Tyrone. First-pitch is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.



Game One

Front – Eve Siegel, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps, Livvy Bender, Lauren Ressler, AB Benton. Back – Head coach Derek Danver, Asst Coach Sandy Bailor, Ruby Singleton, Alexis Cole, Alaina Fedder, Anna Twigg, Alexis Bumbarger, Asst Coach Harlen Funk

CLEARFIELD – 11

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4320, Emma Hipps (P) 4110, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4215 Olivia Bender (C) 4111, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4000, Alexis Benton (RF) 1110, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 4110, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 2210, Alexis Cole (DP) 2001, Anna Twigg (LF) 0000. TOTALS 29 11 8 7.



Batting



2B: Emma Hipps, Ruby Singleton

HR: Olivia Bender, Lauren Ressler

Grand slam: Lauren Ressler

TB: Olivia Bender 4, Alexis Benton, Alexis Bumbarger, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps 2, Lauren Ressler 4, Ruby Singleton 3

RBI: Olivia Bender, Alexis Cole, Lauren Ressler 5

SF: Alexis Cole

ROE: Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps 2, Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton

HBP: Alexis Benton, Alexis Bumbarger



GLENDALE – 0



Riley Best (CF) 3010, Hannah Noel (P/SS) 3000, Madison Peterson (SS/P) 3010, Alyson Buterbaugh (3B0 2000, Kaprice Cavalet (2B) 2000, Jillian Taylor (RF) 2000, Kelly Kasaback (LF) 2000, Abigail Williams (1B) 2000, Caitlyn Rydbom (FLEX) 2010. TOTALS 21 0 3 0.



Batting



TB: Caitlyn Rydbom, Riley Best, Madison Peterson



Fielding



E: Alyson Buterbaugh 2, Riley Best, Kaprice Cavalet 2

Score by Inning



Clearfield 0 0 3 0 1 7 x.

Glendale 0 0 0 0 0 0 x.



Pitching



Emma Hipps (9-0). L – Hannah Noel.



Glendale Hanah Noel 5.1 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Madison Peterson .2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB.



W – Emma Hipps (9-0). L – Hannah Noel.

Game Two

CENTRAL CAMBRIA – 2

Jordyn Burkett (SS) 2000, Aubrey Ruddick (LF) 3210, Olivia Janosik (1B) 2000, Kami Kamzik (1B) 0000, Kari Ruzsi (DP) 0001, Kera Link (2B) 1000, Jordan Krawloin (C) 3000, Mia Ruddick (PH) 1000, Alyssa Link (RF) 2000, Karlee Henney (CF) 1000, Soph Blasko (CF) 0000. TOTALS 15 2 1 1.



Batting



TB: Aubrey Ruddick

RBI: Kari Ruzsi

ROE: Aubrey Ruddick

GIDP: Jordan Krawloin



Fielding



E: Jordyn Burkett, Karlee Henney

CLEARFIELD – 13

Ruby Singleton (CF) 4232, Emma Hipps (1B) 3325, Lauren Ressler (C) 4223 Olivia Bender (P) 3122, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3120, Alexis Benton (RF) 2120, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2100, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3100, Alexis Cole (LF) 2111, Anna Twigg (LF) 0000. TOTALS 26 13 14 13.



Batting



2B: Lauren Ressler

HR: Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler, Ruby Singleton

TB: Olivia Bender 5, Alexis Benton 2, Alexis Cole, Alaina Fedder 2, Emma Hipps 5, Lauren Ressler 6, Ruby Singleton 6

RBI: Olivia Bender 2, Alexis Cole, Emma Hipps 5, Lauren Ressler 3, Ruby Singleton 2

SF: Alexis Cole

ROE: Ruby Singleton

FC: Alexis Bumbarger, Emma Hipps

HBP: Alexis Benton

SB: Emma Hipps



Fielding



E: Alaina Fedder

Score by Inning



Central Cambria 1 0 1 0 0 x x.

Clearfield 2 3 4 4 x x x.



Pitching



Central Cambria Mia Ruddick 4 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, K, 4 HR.

Clearfield Olivia Bender 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, K.



W – Olivia Bender (1-0). L – Mia Ruddick.