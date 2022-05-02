The 13th annual Logs to Lumber event will be held on Friday, May 20 at the Curwensville School.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with displays, demonstrations, and more. The theme for this year’s event is trucking and transportation.

Organized and hosted by school student club members and Curwensville Alumni who want to showcase their talents, there will be various demonstrations on how to grade wood, cut wood, create bowls/tools, demos, and safety.

A variety of the student’s wood workings and crafts will also be on display for sale, and the PA WoodMobile will also be on hand for touring.

Whether students want to pursue a career in forestry, being a logger, a conservation officer, or just being able to build something for a friend or family member, the Logs to Lumber club provides the education and resources.

This is a free event and open to the public.