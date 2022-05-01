Clearfield- Tickets are on sale now for the Lumberjack Festival Truck Pull presented by Metzler Forest Products on Saturday, May 21st at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 per adult with children 10 and younger free (must be accompanied by an adult). Advance ticket sales can be purchased online here.

The event is sponsored by PA Loggers and Log Haulers, Mild 2 Wild Motorsports and Kuhnle Brothers Trucking.

Gates will open at 4 pm. and pulls start at 6:30.

For more information visit LumberjackFest.net.