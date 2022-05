WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say shots were fired during a dispute at a residence in Washington Township last Thursday. According to DuBois-based State Police. on Thursday, April 28, around 1:20 a.m., Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call of a disturbance at a residence on Beechtree Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Upon arrival at the scene, it […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shots-fired-during-washington-twp-dispute/