DUBOIS – The Penn Highlands Healthcare Breast Cancer Support

Group meeting scheduled for Sunday, May 8, 2022, is cancelled due to Mother’s Day.

The group will resume its regularly scheduled meeting on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Women and men with breast cancer as well as survivors are invited to participate in the group, which meets the second Sunday of each month from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the meeting room on the ground floor of Hahne Cancer Center, located at 100 Hospital Ave., in DuBois.

Breast cancer patients and survivors are encouraged to participate to learn, support, be supported and engage with others with similar experiences.

For more information, call Penn Highlands Healthcare Breast Care Services at PH DuBois at 814-375-4063.