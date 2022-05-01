MOUNT UNION – The Lady Tide softball team fell one run short of completing a comeback on Saturday afternoon in their contest against Mount Union. The Lady Tide fell 8-7 despite scoring the game’s final five runs.

With the loss, the Lady Tide dropped to 4-5 on the season.



Fielding errors were a factor in the loss as the miscues allowed for extra batters to step into the box and more runs to reach home. With some corrections and confidence in the field, this Lady Tide team can be a threat in District 9.



The Lady Tide plated seven more runs on Saturday afternoon as Taylor Luzier, Joslynne Freyer, Mackenzie Wall, Shyanne Rudy, and Madison Butler each recorded multi-hit games.



A four-run bottom of the six was the team’s best inning, as it helped the Lady Tide climb out of a large deficit to find themselves right back in the game. The sixth inning rally was started by a Shyanne Rudy single and followed by Natalie Wischuck who reached on an error. After an out, Rylee Wiggins singled to load the bases.



Taylor Luzier, the lead-off hitter, reached on an error that scored Rudy to make it an 8-3 game. Next, Addison Butler walked, which scored Maddie Butler to make if a four run lead for the visitors.



Freyer was up next and continued the rally with a single which scored Wiggins to make it an 8-5 game. Wall came through with an RBI double next, which scored Addison Butler to make it an 8-6 game. Earlier in the at-bat, Luzier was called out for runner interference, which was the second out of the inning. The run from Butler would prove to be the last of the inning, but not the final of the game.



In the bottom of seventh, Rudy tripled to lead off and scored when Wischuck singled to make it an 8-7 game. Unfortunately, the Lady Tide would strand a pair of runners as they fell one hit shy of tying the game in a narrow 8-7 loss.



Curwensville will look to put this past week behind them and get back on track next week as they begin the week facing off against Moshannon Valley on Monday. The road contest for the Lady Tide is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. from Houtzdale.



MOUNT UNION – 8

S. Smith (CF) 4111, C. Williams (SS) 4212, P. Crisswell (C) 4031, M. Sheeder (2B/RF 4100), K. Gardner (3B/2B) 4011, R. Yocum (P/3B) 3111, A. Brodbeck (1B/P) 3111, M. Dimoff (1B), G. Cramer (LF) 3110, TOTALS 32 8 9 6.

Batting



2B: P Crisswell, A Brodbeck

TB: S Smith, C Williams, P Crisswell 4, K Gardner, R Yocum, A Brodbeck 2, G Cramer

RBI: S Smith, C Williams 2, P Crisswell, K Gardner, A Brodbeck

ROE: C Williams, P Crisswell, M Sheeder

FC: M Sheeder

SB: S Smith, M Sheeder, K Gardner, G Cramer

CS: P Crisswell

Fielding



E: M Sheeder 2, K Gardner, R Yocum, A Brodbeck

CURWENSVILLE – 7

Taylor Luzier (CF) 5121, Adison Butler (C) 4101 Joslynne Freyer (P) 4022, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 4021, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4001, Shyanne Rudy (SS/2B) 4220, Natalie Wischuck (2B/SS) 3011, (Maddie Butler (RF) 4110, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 3100. TOTALS 35 7 10 7.

Batting

2B: MacKenzie Wall

3B: Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy

TB: Maddison Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 2, Taylor Luzier 4, Shyanne Rudy 4, MacKenzie Wall 3

RBI: Addison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier, MacKenzie Wall, Natalie Wischuck

ROE: Maddison Butler, Taylor Luzier 2, MacKenzie Wall, Natalie Wischuck

FC: Maddison Butler, Teagan Harzinski

Fielding

E: Addison Butler, Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, MacKenzie Wall, Natalie Wischuck

Score by Inning

Mount Union 2 0 1 5 0 0 0.

Curwensville 2 0 0 0 0 4 1.

Pitching

Curwensville

Joslynne Freyer 7 IP, 8 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.

Glendale

R. Yocum 5.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

A. Brodbeck 1.2, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, K.

W – R. Yocum. L – Joslynne Freyer (4-5).