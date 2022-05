FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s “Heroes Among Us” 2022 5K will be held on Friday, May 27, in honor of Doug Smerkar. The proceeds from the Fun Run/Walk will be donated to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department. This year’s theme “Heroes Among Us” is ideal for Doug Smerkar, who was a well-known and respected individual in the community […]

