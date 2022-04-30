Picking up the perfect pickup truck comes with research and consideration. So here are a few reasons why you should consider owning a Dodge Ram.

Going with a pickup truck is an excellent choice for power, hauling and getting where you need to go. However, picking the perfect pickup truck can quickly become overwhelming to many potential buyers. Thankfully, Dodge Ram pickup trucks come with many features while remaining powerful. So here are a few reasons why you should consider owning a Dodge Ramas your next pickup truck.

Towing Reliability

There’s no denying that Dodge Ram pickup trucks have reliable towing abilities. Whether they’re at home or work, many Ram owners depend on its wide variety of towing capabilities.

Each model brings something special. For example, the 2021 Ram 1500 has a max towing power of 12,750 pounds, while the 2021 Ram 3500 has a max of 37,100 pounds. A Dodge Ram makes towing easy.

Reputable Durability

The Dodge Ram is made of high-strength steel and lightweight aluminum, so you should consider owning a Dodge Ram because of its durability. No matter where you go with your Dodge Ram, it can take anything you throw at it. Because of its strength, it can carry a maximum capacity of items while remaining light, thus enhancing performance. So if you need to off-road with a full cargo, Dodge Ram has you covered.

Off-Roading Capabilities

If there’s one thing that makes Dodge Ram pickup trucks stand out, it’s their off-roading capabilities. The Dodge Ram can handle the most challenging terrains and comes equipped with rugged hardware. These trucks also have skid plates, 33-inch all-terrain tires and an electronic locking differential, allowing them to overcome any landscape.

The newest TRX model provides an additional degree of toughness, supplying an off-road suspension and extra ground clearance. A big tip for off-roading with your Dodge Ram is to ensure you have an emergency kit, just in case.

High-Class Safety Features

A common myth many non-pickup truck owners believe is that trucks aren’t the safest vehicles to drive. That myth has quickly been debunked over the years, thanks to technological innovation. The Dodge Ram has high-quality safety features included, like pedestrian protection and blind-spot reduction from the new digital rearview mirror.

Dodge Ram models also feature a 9.2-inch mirror rear-facing camera, which shows real-time video. Lastly, if you plan on hauling an RV or trailer, Dodge Rams come with a Trailer Reverse Steering Control feature to avoid any damage.

Choosing the perfect Dodge Ram model comes down to your lifestyle. Whether you run a towing business or need a car for the family, a Dodge Ram will help you get the job done.