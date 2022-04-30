Dear Editor:

There are three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative of the 73rd District.

One of those candidates has successfully served as County Commissioner and Clearfield Area School Director. He has delivered by keeping taxes down and brought jobs to Clearfield County. The voters of Clearfield County have four times demonstrated their trust in John Sobel.

John is an elected official who is always available to the public. You can see him at county fairs, church services and a wide variety of community activities throughout the County.

John is the candidate who has proven experience in governing. He is a man of high character.

He will serve the 73rd district with decency and honesty.

As a candidate for State Representative John has earned your support based on his history of faithful service to the people of Clearfield County. The 73rd District residents in Clearfield and Cambria Counties can be assured of his faithful representation of your interests in Harrisburg when he becomes your next State Representative.

For many years John has worked for the conservative ideals of the Republican Party. He has supported a variety of “get out the vote” events and promoted the campaigns of many Republican candidates for county and state offices. He is a committed conservative Republican.

Vote for John Sobel on May 17th. Send the right man to Harrisburg.

Tony Scotto

Treasure Lake