York, PA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick to announce that, following the Biden Administration’s new final rule on ghost guns, Pennsylvania stands ready to implement the same regulation at the state level.

The new regulation will ensure that partially manufactured frames and receivers require a background check at the point of sale, in addition to requiring dealers and gunsmiths in the commonwealth to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms that come into their business.

“The numbers don’t lie: ghost guns are being seized and recovered from crime scenes at an alarming rate,” said Gov. Wolf. “If you want to own a gun, you need to go through checks and balances that are necessary to ensure public safety. Unserialized guns are an untraceable threat to our society, that’s why we’re ready to immediately mirror this new federal regulation at the state level as soon as possible.”