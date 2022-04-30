DuBOIS – A DuBois woman accused of possessing over 117 grams of methamphetamine waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Lisa Irwin, 57, is charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were called to Irwin’s residence in reference to a mental health issue on Jan. 26.

When police arrived they spoke with a man inside the doorway as Irwin tried to put a large dog away. As she was working with the dog, the man reportedly came outside and whispered “there is a ball of meth sitting on the table.”

Irwin then came to the door asking what he had just said to the officers.

Both of them went back into the residence and started shuffling things around on the table.

The officer entered and saw Irwin pick up something, hold it against her stomach and turn away from him.

When asked what she had, she said it belonged to the man. She was told to put it on the kitchen counter and back away.

The item was a vacuum seal bag with a large amount of a crystal substance in it, according to the criminal complaint.

While the officer spoke with Irwin about why the man had called police in the first place, she said he was jealous of another man and they had been fighting about it for a few days. On this day, she said it “boiled over” to the point she was throwing things at him.

The man said he did have things thrown at him, and was struck in the face, but did not wish to press charges. He only wanted to go to the hospital and was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands.

Irwin was questioned more about the suspected drugs and she claimed she gave someone $500 for the bag but was not sure of its street value.

She admitted to having drug packaging materials in the home and turned them over to police. Officers also found a glass pipe.

Later when an officer spoke with the man, he said Irwin was selling a large amount of meth, heroin and marijuana.

The crystal substance was sent for analysis to a crime lab that determined it contained 117.17 grams of methamphetamine. She is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.