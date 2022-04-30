The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present Our World Rocks, their annual Spring Concert, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Paul G. Reitz Theater located at 36 East Scribner Avenue in DuBois.

The twenty member vocal ensemble which is comprised of thirteen women and seven men will perform a variety of musical selections. The concert opener will be the uplifting “Sing to the Lord” by Cristi Cary Miller. DVAE will then perform a spiritual entitled “Like a River in My Soul,” a new arrangement of “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Leavitt and an Irish Folk Song entitled “Wild Mountain Thyme.” Two selections to be performed a cappella will be “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli and “Elijah Rock,” a spiritual arranged by Jester Hairston. DVAE will also perform “The Wind” by Cat Stevens and “The Impossible Dream” from the musical, Man of La Mancha.

A highlight of the concert will be a medley entitled “The Sixties: Music that Rocked the World.” Selections in that medley will include “The Twist,” “I Get Around,” “The Sound of Silence,” “I Got You,” “Respect,” “Spinning Wheel,” “Hey Jude” and “People Got to Be Free.” DVAE will conclude their performance with their traditional closer, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

Members of DVAE include the following singers: Soprano I – Sarah Brubaker, Leslie DeLarme, Teresa Kakabadze and Diane Kennard; Soprano II – Allison Cornelius, Kristen Knarr, Marion Meloon, Rikki Ross and Michelle Nupp Wingard; Alto – Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Sally Laux and Barbara Shestak; Tenor – Marc Gelfand, Vic Kosko and Tom Stafford; and Bass – Russell Hospedales, Joshua Orner, Jerry Meloon and Joe Shupienis. Eloise Kosko is the Director and Piano Accompanist. Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on the Flute, Benjamin Pifer on the Oboe and Percussion, Sherry Dieringer on the Violin and Percussion, Erin Powers on the Clarinet, Rich Fisherowski and Annette Roy on the Trumpet, Sally Laux on the Keyboard and Marc Gelfand on Percussion. Tracey Dusch is the CRI Administrator for the Reitz Theater.

Don’t miss this lively presentation of Our World Rocks by the DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble. Tickets are available online at ReitzTheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois or The Reitz Theater Box Office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door.