HARRISBURG – Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning Pennsylvanians that scammers are using text messages to target potential unclaimed property claimants.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department never reaches out to people in regard to any program, including unclaimed property, via unsolicited text messages.

“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Garrity said. “I urge anyone who receives a phishing message about unclaimed property to ignore it and promptly delete it.

“Do not click on any links, and do not respond to these messages. If you have any concerns, reach out to my office. We’ll be very happy to help.”

Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property can be reached by e-mail at tupmail@patreasury.gov or toll-free at 800-222-2046.

The amount of unclaimed property currently safeguarded by Treasury totals more than $4 billion. Anyone can search the online database at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property any time to see if they have property waiting, and – if so – start the claim process online.

“About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property waiting at Treasury,” Garrity said.

“We’re always working to return as much as possible to the rightful owners. The average claim is about $1,500, which can really make a difference in someone’s life, whether they need it to pay their bills today or want to save for the future.”