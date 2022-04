SHARON, Pa. – The Board of Directors of Primary Health Network (PHN) is pleased to announce that George C. Garrow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the Network, has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. PHN is one of the largest community health centers in Pennsylvania and the nation, providing access to both primary and specialty care services across […]

