Philipsburg- Officials of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership (the MVEDP) announced Thursday that they have sold the last remaining lot in their Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park. Lot #11 of 4.923 acres was sold to Don Heaney of DFH Real Estate, LLC. Mr. Heaney is also the owner of Advanced Powder Products (APP) located immediately adjacent to Lot #11. Advanced Powder Products was established in the year 2000.

“Don Heaney has done an excellent job of positioning Advanced Powder Products as one of the best metal injection molding companies in North America,” said Stan LaFuria, Executive Director of the MVEDP. “Years ago, Don requested and was approved for a right of first refusal to purchase Lot #11. If there were ever any other offers on that lot, the MVEDP would need to contact Mr. Heaney first and give him an opportunity to purchase that land. The MVEDP recently received two other offers for that lot, so Mr. Heaney was contacted, and he decided to move forward with the acquisition of that property,” he said.

Advanced Powder Products Inc. moved into a 5,000 SF building on Lot # 10A in 2004. They have done a total of five building projects at this location over the years, resulting in two buildings and 60,000 SF under roof. More importantly, they now employ 145 people and are looking to hire more. If you are looking for excellent compensation with great benefits – apply at https://advancedpowderproducts.com/careers.

Advanced Powder Products is a manufacturer of mostly small, intricate, high-volume specialty alloyed components. APP’s proprietary metal injection molding and 3D metal printing technologies enable the company to maximize design capability and part performance for their customers. As a testament to APP’s quality, reputation, and growth, they have been named on the INC 5000 fastest growing companies in America list 6 times and have received two Grand Prize design excellence awards from the Metal Powders Industry Federation (MPIF). Advanced Powder Products mission is: “To Be America’s Best & Biggest Metal Injection Molding Company.”

The Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park was completed in 2001. Soon after the Business Park was created a resident called it nothing but a “field of dreams”. There have been sixteen land sales there and forty acres were sold. There are currently fourteen businesses located in the Business Park and they employ just over 500 people.