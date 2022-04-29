Dear Editor,

I have known John Sobel for twenty-seven years as lawyer, small businessman, single dad, school board member, Commissioner and friend. John has always been a true conservative and dedicated public servant.

I have seen John take assertive action when he felt the citizens of Clearfield County’s best interests were not being served. John will fight against legislation that doesn’t match our values and will work every day for our area to become a leader in energy, broadband and job creation while working to reduce your tax burdens.

As a former school board member John understands the challenges facing our teachers and schools. He will fight against legislation that does not work for our children including critical race theory. As a Commissioner, John has the experience of implementing programs and legislation that come out of Harrisburg. Now he wants to take that experience to Harrisburg and work for policies and legislation that work for Pennsylvania. Biden and Wolf policies do not work for John.

As YOUR State Representative he will make decisions independently and vote for legislation based on what is best for the 73rd legislative district. John won’t make important decisions that affect YOU while thinking about his next election.

Finally, John is a man of unquestionable character and valuable experience. I will be voting for John Sobel for State Representative on Tuesday, May 17th and ask that you vote for John too.

Sincerely,

Susan Williams

Clearfield, PA