Linda L. Renner, 74, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born January 28, 1948, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Christine (Wheeler) Senecal. On May 29, 1971, she married Larry A. Renner in Reynoldsville. He survives. Linda graduated from the DuBois Area High School. She was employed by Rockwell/Equimeter […]

