CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man was lodged in county jail earlier this month following his arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

Michael K. Guy, 58, was originally charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of child, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault (two counts).

He was also charged with felony criminal attempt (two counts) and indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other.

Guy waived his right to a preliminary hearing on five of the eight offenses Wednesday during centralized court, and remains incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The aggravated indecent assault of child, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault (one count) offenses were withdrawn.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began April 8 when a Children, Youth & Family Services worker notified Lawrence Township police of a reported sexual assault.

During a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County, the girl said Guy touched her private area making her feel “weird and uncomfortable.”