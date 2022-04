Donna Lee Harbison, 78, of Brookville, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Donna was born on August 7, 1943, to the late Andrew and Frannie (Behrendt) Jurcenko in Punxsutawney, PA. She married Raymond Samuel Harbison on February 14, 1985, in Reynoldsville, PA; Sam […]

