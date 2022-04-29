CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has released its bookmobile schedule for the month of May.
- May 2, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- May 2, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 3, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 4, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- May 5, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 9, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 10, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 11, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 12, Coffee ‘N Banana’s, Madera, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 16, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 17, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 18, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 19, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
- May 19, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. -4 p.m.
- May 23, Kylertown CAL, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- May 23, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 24, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 25, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- May 26, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 30, Library Closed for Memorial Day
- May 31, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 1, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- June 3, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.