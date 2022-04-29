CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has released its bookmobile schedule for the month of May.

May 2 , Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 2 , Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 3 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 4 , Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May 5 , Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 9 , La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 10 , Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 11 , Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 12 , Coffee 'N Banana's, Madera, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 16 , Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 17 , The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 18 , Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 19 , Graystone, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

May 19 , Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. -4 p.m.

May 23 , Kylertown CAL, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 23 , Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 24 , Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 25 , Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May 26 , Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

May 30 , Library Closed for Memorial Day

May 31 , Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 1 , Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 3, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.