CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed several items of business.
The commissioners:
- proclaimed May as National Foster Care Month at the request of Jennifer Teats from the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County.
- proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month at the request of JoAnn Seltzer, public relations specialist with CenClear.
- approved a provider agreement and service provider agreement with AVANCO for the Child Accounting Profile System used by Children, Youth & Family Services.
- approved a vehicle parking lease agreement with Clearfield Rentals LLC for CYFS. It was noted that the lease is being paid for out of the CYFS budget, and therefore, it will be reimbursable and not create an increase in expenditures for county government.
- approved Resolution 2022-#2 requesting appropriate funding to support the “crumbling mental health system” in the fiscal year 2022-23 state budget.
- approved to advertise for bids for the county prison parking lot repairs and paving.
- approved a foster parent liability insurance renewal.
- approved a copier lease with Doing Better Business.
- approved one new hire, one employee transfer, two employee separations/retirements and one employee leave.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes of the April 12 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.