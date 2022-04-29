Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police Department 814-765-7819 Name Age Address Violation Justin S. Aughenbaugh 42 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Jordan M. Blose 28 Clearfield Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered Daniel M. Brodman 38 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Pearl M. Bush 20 Clearfield Driving Without a License Melissa S. Cartwright 47 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Darla L. Daub 34 Clearfield Stop Sign Violation/Failure to Pay James Draucker 50 Punxsutawney Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Damien E. Goho 38 Clearfield Registration Suspension/Summons Undelivered Daniel L. Graham 51 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay Thomas L. Hare 33 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Pay Glee A. High 46 Hyde Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay Amanda J. Huber 37 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Karen M. Kephart 66 Clearfield Public Drunkeness/Failure to Pay Brian S. Kitchen 44 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Pay Rachel M. Korchak 20 DuBois Expired Registration/Failure to Pay Megan L. Lewis 27 Curwensville Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Todd A. Maney 27 Clearfield Harassment/Failure to Pay Stephen Odrosky 48 Clearfield Driving Wrong Way/Failure to Pay Travis S. Pollick 43 Curwensville Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Mary A. Price 24 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Chelsie E. Quick 31 DuBois Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Heidi N. Rowles 22 Grampian Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Michelle L. Stiner 41 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Pay Melanie K. Suhoney 44 Osceola Mills Expired Registration/Failure to Pay David M. Teats 27 Clearfield Public Drunkenness/Failure to Respond