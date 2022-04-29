Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Justin S. Aughenbaugh
|42
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Jordan M. Blose
|28
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Daniel M. Brodman
|38
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Pearl M. Bush
|20
|Clearfield
|Driving Without a License
|Melissa S. Cartwright
|47
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Pay
|Darla L. Daub
|34
|Clearfield
|Stop Sign Violation/Failure to Pay
|James Draucker
|50
|Punxsutawney
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Damien E. Goho
|38
|Clearfield
|Registration Suspension/Summons Undelivered
|Daniel L. Graham
|51
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay
|Thomas L. Hare
|33
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Glee A. High
|46
|Hyde
|Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay
|Amanda J. Huber
|37
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Karen M. Kephart
|66
|Clearfield
|Public Drunkeness/Failure to Pay
|Brian S. Kitchen
|44
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Rachel M. Korchak
|20
|DuBois
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Megan L. Lewis
|27
|Curwensville
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Todd A. Maney
|27
|Clearfield
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|Stephen Odrosky
|48
|Clearfield
|Driving Wrong Way/Failure to Pay
|Travis S. Pollick
|43
|Curwensville
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Mary A. Price
|24
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Chelsie E. Quick
|31
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Heidi N. Rowles
|22
|Grampian
|Parking Violation/Failure to Pay
|Michelle L. Stiner
|41
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Melanie K. Suhoney
|44
|Osceola Mills
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|David M. Teats
|27
|Clearfield
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Respond