Ashley Lynn Heffner, 32, of DuBois, passed away April 26, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1989 in Punxsutawney, the daughter of Dennis and Patricia (Pearce) Craft. Ashley worked for Pairs Cleaners. Ashley was a wonderful mother, she enjoyed playing and being an active part of her son Hunters life. She also enjoyed coloring and spending time with her […]

