Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away on April 25, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness. Born on March 29, 1965 in Clarion she was the daughter of Arthur Motter and Virginia Groner, who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Clarion High School. On November 23, 1991 she was […]

