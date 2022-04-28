Lawrence Township

Police received a report of drug activity at the Wingate Hotel. Upon arrival they found various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in the room. All of the evidence was collected and one of the suspects was transferred to CCJ on a prior warrant. Charges are pending.

Police received a report of retail theft at the Walmart Supercenter. It was discovered that a former employee, Rebecca Cowfer, 22, of Clearfield under run numerous items between the dates of Nov. 12 and Dec. 12. Charges have been filed.

PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating an incident of harassment at SCI Houtzdale. The investigation continues.

State police investigated an incident of harassment between two males who engaged in a physical altercation on Ridge Ave. in Pike Twp. Charges have been filed.

State police are investigating an incident of theft in Morris Twp. Unknown individual(s) removed four pieces of lumber from a residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police were informed of a high-speed pursuit that was entering PSP Clearfield coverage area. PSP Clearfield took lead in the pursuit with in Houtzdale Borough. After 40 miles of pursuit, the operator lost control of his motorcycle and fled on foot. After an extensive search of the area, the operator was taken into custody. He was found to be DUI and under the influence of methamphetamine.

State police are investigating a theft in Morris Twp. Unknown person(s) removed a black Spinner BMX bike that was located near the front entrance of Hawk Run Apartments. The bike also has red and blue coloring. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.